Stocks are falling, as Wall Street loses some more momentum following its torrid run so far this year. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower Wednesday, on track for a second losing day after hitting a 16-month high. The Dow was down 128 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower. Yields were mixed in the bond market after Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating. The downgrade strikes at the core of the global financial system, but the reaction has so far been more muted than after a similar downgrade in 2011. The big concerns remain corporate profits, inflation and the economy.