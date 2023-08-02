This past June 12 was my 42nd wedding anniversary with Ginger Tyndall Hanchey. We met at the University of South Florida. I look back with wonder and astonishment that we’ve now had 43 years of shared experiences. It all started when our friends, Nikki and Jerry, invited us separately to dinner at their apartment. We spent each day that first week talking for hours and got married about a year later. We started walking down the road together with love and commitment but after all this time there is so much more to bond us together. And it’s pretty special.
In May, leading up to my anniversary, I heard a story on the radio about lifelong friends. I don’t remember where I heard it. Maybe on NPR. I wondered about the characteristics of lifelong friends, so I Googled it and read that a lifelong friend is someone you’ve grown up with, someone you’ve shared good and bad times with and known most of your life. It’s very similar to the way we talk about marriage. But they seemed (to me) to be lacking any key ingredients. It’s like leaving the oregano out of the spaghetti sauce. What was the secret herb? I thought of lifelong friends, Jim Sanders (52 years) and Doug McDougal (48 years). What bonded us across the years such that when we talk, we reconnect as if no time has passed?