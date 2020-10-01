I would like to endorse Mary Jo Tomasini for re-election to the position of Lake Michigan College trustee. I have known Mary Jo for over 15 years and have been impressed with her commitment to the community, the college and to young people. Her accomplishments in the development and growth of her company, Competitive Edge, have been exceptional, and the experience that she brings to the college board is invaluable. She has been a trustee for the past 12 years, during which time the college has experienced much positive growth and enhancement.