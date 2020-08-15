Editor,
We have a president of the United States of America who is a derelict on duty. Hopefully, our next president will be former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee for the November presidential election in 2020. Mr. Biden would uphold his oath of office to protect and defend the United States Constitution and defend the American people, the actual government of the U.S.A., from its enemies, both foreign and domestic.
Currently in 2020, we are living through a global pandemic with the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases with over 3 million cases and over 130,000 deaths nationwide as of July 10. It is projected that the United States will have many more cases in the coming months resulting in more deaths as well.
Unfortunately, we have a president, Donald Trump, who can’t protect or take action against a major adversary who has established bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan. This is a complete dereliction of duty for a commander-in-chief, but we already know that he is undoubtedly a derelict on duty.
I am sure that we have all heard of the phrase, “missing in action," and this president, Mr. Trump, is definitely missing in action, to the bane of the American populace. We the people need a leader like Mr. Joe Biden to be our next president of the United States and to take positive steps in the right direction for the sanctity of our country and our democratic principles that we have fought and died so hard for since our Declaration of Independence in 1776. The time to act is now.
Peter Wehle
South Haven