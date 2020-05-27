Donald Trump has moved on from the “war against COVID-19” to focus on opening the economy – certainly not because it is safe to do so. He is actively pushing states to open their economies despite almost no evidence that they have met his own administration's federal guidelines, which were designed to minimize the risk of another infectious outbreak. The president openly admits that removing restrictions on closed businesses at this time will result in increased infections and deaths. He just doesn't care about the risk others may have to take.