This may be an appropriate time to consider what the Trump Presidential Library will look like. Considering Trump's lack of interest in reading, one of my first thoughts was one of those little free libraries you often see in front yards and various other neighborhood locations. But, considering the degree of literacy among his most ardent followers, it would probably be a fizzle. On the other hand, the dozens if not hundreds of tell-all books that have been and are being written by former Trump associates and fellow mobsters, many of whom are now either in prison or on their way, might fill quite a few library shelves.