Most of us bemoan the partisan bickering and back-biting in Washington. Fred Upton is not part of the problem. He is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus. They have 50 members, 25 from each party. When the group reaches a consensus on an issue, members usually support the decision. That gives them considerable influence, which has led to progress on many key pieces of legislation. They are currently working to find middle ground for COVID relief before the election. Fred is one of four vice-chairs of the caucus.