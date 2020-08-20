Editor,
I would like to believe Rep. Fred Upton won’t once again bury his head in the sand claiming partisan politics when it comes to what’s happening to the United States Postal Service. The last two times he's responded to my inquiries, he said you wouldn’t vote aye/nay because the vote was too partisan. Which is a cowardly way of saying he's not going to take a stand one way or the other. He's not researching the facts, but just playing follow-the-leader.
I see back in 2006 he voted aye for the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which forced the USPS to put money aside for future retiree health benefits and retirement. The law had a 50-year schedule, and for the first 10 years, USPS was supposed to save $5 billion. However, since 2006, the USPS has seen rising net losses in revenue.
Now the administration has admitted to the sabotage of our postal service by blocking funding, firing knowledgable senior staff, removing sorting machines and local mailboxes, thus interfering withmail-in voting by suggesting to states' mail-in ballots may not be delivered on time because states deadlines are too "tight" for its "delivery standards." The USPS, under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, has instated policy that undermine the USPS success. Why is he removing mail sorting machines without any official explanation? Why dismantle and remove them rather than just not operate them? Can you imagine how long it would take to sort by hand the 471.2 million mail pieces each day? How is this cost cutting? What is the GOP afraid of?
When is Upton going to stand up for the people he represents? Mail-in ballots are necessary this year especially with the COVID threat (Michigan is not even requiring masks at polling stations).
Is Upton threatened by mail-in ballots? Or is it the whole controversy is too political for him and he’ll continue to keep his head in the sand?
What is he personally going to do to stop this foolishness? His supreme representative admits he wants no mail-in ballots for the presidential election in November.
He’s afraid, is Upton?
Stand up and be heard Mr. Upton. Do something!
Suzanne Anderson
Berrien Springs