Welcome to the 21st century! It's taken just 20 years, 12 of them under Bush and Trump – the two dumbest U.S. presidents we've ever had – for our democracy to reach the lowest and most precarious point in its history. The founders of the Constitution made many mistakes, but among the worst was their assumption that human beings are essentially moral in nature, and consequently that if granted the freedom to do so, could be counted on to choose leaders of sufficiently high moral character to at least do their jobs. We have proven them wrong, and are now facing the very dire consequences.