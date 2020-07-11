I live in the community of Bridgman, and I would like to take an opportunity to thank our school administration, teaching staff, food service staff, bus drivers and custodians for their unwavering commitment to Bridgman students and our greater Bridgman community. Their care and concern for our community over the past few months have provided much needed support and structure. During these unsettling times, both administration and staff found fun, creative ways to unite us as a community and celebrate our students’ accomplishments.