We obviously need more advice and instruction on how to cope with the current situation. Especially well-informed, research-based information from experts. Ever obliging, I offer the following suggestions.
Set aside some time each day to destroy something. Let’s face it, there’s a lot simmering beneath the surface here. We’re worried about our kids and our aging parents, affronted to find ourselves considered elderly, and I won’t even mention politicians. We need an outlet. One of my fondest adult Girl Scout memories is volunteering at the Jackie Taglia Recycling Center and spending the morning blissfully flinging glass bottles into the far end of a semi trailer. (Yes, of course I was wearing safety googles. Girl Scouts.) Each crash was a sweet endorphin rush. Obviously, not something to replicate at home. But perhaps ingenuity can supply a similar release. How about ruthlessly pruning bookshelves, rooting out extraneous paper to be recycled, weeding or raking? Maybe those leaves can help you get around to establishing that backyard compost pile. A great research project for the kids – and you can name it. It can be like a new family pet. “Here, go feed these coffee grounds to Mr. Tim, the Yawning Maw of Doom.”