St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.