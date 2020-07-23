Rebuilding after COVID is going to be a herculean task. Small businesses that have been staples of our community and the largest employment sector of our economy enduring being forced to shutter their doors, consumer confidence was shaken, and with multiple state emergency declarations and an an endless number of executive orders from our governor, nobody quite knows when things will end, let alone ever return to what we remember as “normal.” Whenever that may be, I do know one thing for certain. I want Rep. Pauline Wendzel in our corner as decisions are made in Lansing.