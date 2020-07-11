To say that our reality has changed since the coronavirus outbreak began would be a drastic understatement from advocates who work to close equity gaps and ensure positive outcomes for all our children, youth and families. A more pressing fact has been the lack of sufficient action from Congress and the White House to meet the needs of this moment, as we plan to return to school. With the past school year disrupted, learning opportunity gaps that many students experience in their lives are more pronounced than ever, due to differences in household stress, resources and skills.
Now with resurging positive cases, including in hotspots here in Michigan, states continue a great balancing act – working to re-open schools, ensure safety and the well-being of residents, and support students as they catch up and move ahead. But here’s the kicker: Michigan cannot afford to do this alone; it’s not possible. Additional federal funding is the only option in protecting our state’s economy, and the futures of our children, youth and families.
Matt Gillard is the CEO and president of Michigan’s Children, a multi-issue public policy non-profit working in the best interest of children and families, particularly those facing the most challenges, across Michigan. Eric Hoppstock is the incoming superintendent of the Berrien Regional Education Service Agency.