This week, the Berrien County Health Department issued a public health order requiring universal masking for individuals in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 in educational settings. As your local health officer, I think you deserve to hear from me why this particular order was issued and why the decision to do so was made. I know not all will agree with this action, however I hope that we can agree to focus on our common enemy, COVID-19, and understand why this action matters to protecting public health here in Berrien County.
We are all tired, frustrated and angry; nearly 18 months have passed since we have had “normal,” and life for the vast majority has been disrupted due to school changes, business limitations and closures, and lost time with friends and loved ones. It is because of, not in spite of, these collective emotions and experiences that we need to focus on what is best for the health of our community and the health of our children – in-person and classroom-based learning.
We are all fighting to hold onto all the normal that we can, yet as cases once again rise and our health system begins to prepare for increasing community need, we have to be ready to layer back on the prevention measures we know will work. Wearing a face mask is one such measure; here is why it matters to a successful school year and the overall health of our community:
1. It prioritizes classroom-based learning. During the past school-year, Berrien was successful in having more in-person learning days than many other areas in our state; however we know that there were still many instances when virtual and remote learning prevailed. We had over 12,000 instances of isolation and quarantine for staff and students; we can’t and truly don’t want to repeat that. In-person learning matters to the overall emotional, mental and physical health of our youth and community as a whole. By adding masking to our prevention layers we will limit inner-classroom and school transmission, leading to a decrease in school disruptions as a result of isolation and quarantine. Universal masking prioritizes and supports the goal for in-person learning and can help to make it a reality; it keeps us in the classroom.
2. It provides time for increased knowledge about the delta variant. Over recent weeks, we have watched the delta variant become dominant across the United States as well as the state of Michigan. It has proven to be an accelerant to our case counts here in Berrien County, being much more transmissible than the original strain. From Aug. 1 through 30, the health department reported 790 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the county. This is a four-fold increase from the 156 cases we reported in July of this year and a 73 percent increase in cases when compared to August 2020. We are still learning about how the delta variant affects children, including whether it is more severe for children than other COVID-19 strains.
3. It protects the unvaccinated. We have three safe and effective vaccines that have continued to provide protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. However, vaccine is not yet available for youth under the age of 12, vaccination rates for those under 19 still remains low at just 35 percent, and our overall community rate has plateaued at this time at about 56 percent.
4. Universal masking protects our most vulnerable. School communities are made up of a diversity of persons and families, some of whom are more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19. We have to consider the whole ecosystem of the school, including students and staff with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes and obesity. The benefit of this added layer of prevention is increased when more individuals are using masks consistently and correctly. So our maximum effectiveness is reached when all students and staff are masking when indoors.
The decision wasn’t simple, please know that no public health official exercises their public health powers lightly. However, we have a duty to serve and a duty to protect the health and well-being of our community. Wednesday, we chose a step on the side of health; health of our youth, of teachers and school staff, of families and of the Berrien County community.
The Berrien County I have come to know and call home is one of resilient people and strong community connections. Let’s lean into that strength and continue to build our collective resilience. Please mask up, get vaccinated, and help keep our kids in-person and in the classroom this school year.