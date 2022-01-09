Right now would be a good time to save our Democracy. The Jan. 6th, 2021 insurrection was a bellwether for all of us in the United States of America.
So, now that we have passed the anniversary of one of our darkest days in American History let’s not have a repeat of this horrendous attack on our number one democratic symbol; the United States Congress. Congress is one of the equal branches of government that stands for our democratic principles and the rule of law.
Our President Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided cannot stand.” He also said in that famous address in Gettysburg that, “Now we are engaged in a great civil war…” Yes, we are engaged right now in a great civil war. We are having a test of our democratic principles. No one, and, I mean no one, is above the law. No matter how much money or influence they possess a person or persons must be held accountable for their actions.
George Floyd’s murderer was held accountable and now we must hold accountable those who planned and funded the Jan. 6th, 2021 insurrection. I do not want to see Confederate flags in our nation’s capital. Let us save our democracy and tell our representatives in Congress to prosecute and hold in contempt those who ignore Congressional subpoenas. Again, no one is above the law.
Pete Wehle,
South Haven