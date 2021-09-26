To the editor,
The South Haven City Council missed the target on housing needs and environmental concerns at the Overton Site. A commissioned report for South Haven demonstrated the insufficient amount of housing for the “missing middle” and seniors.
The plan for the Overton Site misses that target and fails to comply with the City’s Master Plan. The current proposal is being funded by low-income housing tax credit resulting in the usual income limits and other obligations, like possibly a 5-year renting history as part of the application process, so first-year renters could not qualify to live there even if their income allowed them to qualify. Our “missing middle” families, like our first-year police, South Haven Area Emergency Services, teachers, and many others, make just enough to make too much to qualify for such housing and are forced to live elsewhere.
Most importantly, do not dismiss the environmental concerns. The proposal has Overton being split into 3 independent parcels, each parcel is to be cleaned simultaneously with construction. We are told there are protocols to clean up contaminated land in phases. However, they have missed the key point. There is no guarantee that all 3 parcels will be cleaned: each parcel will only be cleaned up as construction starts on each; construction will only start once funding has been secured; and funding is uncertain. The agreement being discussed does not guarantee the environmental cleanup of the entire Overton Site. Do not place housing, whether it’s for the “missing middle” or low income, on property until the entire Overton Site has been cleaned.
The City has not done the leg work to keep this moving forward in the right direction. The City needs to turn this ship around and consider utilizing the Michigan Land Bank Authority for housing on properly cleaned soil.
Mary Hosley
South Haven