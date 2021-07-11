Parents should not allow underage drinking parties
To the editor,
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office and Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office support the “Parents Who Host Lose the Most: Don’t be a Party to Underage Drinking” public awareness campaign created by the Drug-Free Action Alliance.
Furnishing alcohol, marijuana or other illegal substances to minors, even your own children, is illegal and can result in serious criminal charges and quite possibly a civil lawsuit.
Hosting parties where teens are allowed to drink alcohol is extremely dangerous and poses a great risk to the children in attendance. It is illegal to allow minors to drink alcohol in your home, even if you did not personally provide the alcohol. Teens who consume alcohol, marijuana or other illegal substances risk criminal charges which could negatively impact their future. Teenagers are not equipped to handle the effects of alcohol and could have serious physical reactions or engage in behavior which causes harm to themselves ror others. Furthermore, parents who host these parties send the wrong message to teens at a critical stage of their life – that breaking the law is OK. It is not.
We encourage all of you to take the pledge: host substance-free parties for teens, don’t allow teens to possess or consume alcohol, marijuana or other illegal substances and discourage teens from attending parties where substances will be available to them.
For more information about the negative effects of teen drinking and how to talk to your youth about drinking, visit https:www.samhsa.gov/underage-drinking.
Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott,
Van Buren County Prosecuting Attorney Susan Zuiderveen