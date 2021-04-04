To the editor,
Pastor Joe Wilkins loves South Haven and has spent most of his life here. Joe Wilkins cares deeply about his community and continually works to help people, especially those in need.
Last year as the COVID-19 virus ravaged our country, and disproportionately, the black community, pastor Wilkins agonized over this. We talked nightly about it.
Then came hope in the form of a vaccine. Pastor Wilkins witnessed that the Black community had concerns about the safety of the vaccine due to past unethical medical experimentation with African Americans. Joe decided to take action to allay fears and get more people vaccinated. He contacted a black physician, Dr. Arnan, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo and asked him to have a zoom meeting with local residents.
Last month Dr. Arnan presented information and spent several hours answering residents’ questions and addressing concerns about the vaccines. Then Joe, with the support of Dr. Arnan, convinced Bronson Hospital to have staff come to South Haven and administer the vaccine in a church in the Black community.
Joe spent countless hours convincing people to be vaccinated on Monday March 22. He coordinated the entire event, recruiting volunteers like myself, setting up appointments and quickly finding replacements for some people that canceled. He was assisted by his wife, Letitia (South Haven City Council member, Ward 1).
The outcome was very successful. It demonstrated efficiency and effectiveness. There was a turnout of 126 people with 28 percent from the black community. I had the pleasure of witnessing the happiness of those being vaccinated and their thankfulness to Pastor Wilkins and the Bronson staff. It was a joyful 4 hours for me as a volunteer and to watch Joe keeping an eye on everything with a big smile on his face!
Pastor Joe Wilkins is my friend and I am better person for it. I believe our community is better for having Joe Wilkins living among us.
Joe Reeser,
South Haven City Council member
Ward 1