With the Christmas holiday in full swing, now is the time to buy some gifts for your loved ones and show how much you care during this season. If you shop local, gifts could be a handmade ornament, a landscape painting, or even a knitted purse.
There is one place in Huntington where you can find all three and support a local not-for-profit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
At the Pathfinder Services Creative Abilities art studio and storefront in the Cafe of Hope at Life Church, people have a space to make and sell their art creations. Pathfinder Services Communication and Volunteer Coordinator, Nicole Hahn, says the artists produce a variety of art projects including ceramics, woodworking, knitting, painting, and much more.
“It also gives the people we serve a chance to be creative and try new things. They get to sell pieces of art and make money from the art they sell. They can literally come in with any idea they want and we try to help them make it happen,” Hahn said.
Pathfinder Services has four art studios throughout northeast Indiana, which have been in existence for more than seven years. The space and storefront at the Cafe of Hope became available a little more than two years ago. Pathfinder Services Creative Abilities Team Leader Tiffany Jones says artists from studios in Huntington and Wabash can sell their artwork at the store. The art studio in Plymouth has a storefront of its own at that location.
“We have people who make their art in their own space and then send it to us to display and sell. Sometimes they work together to collaborate on bigger pieces for us to sell as well,” Jones said.
The Pathfinder Services Creative Abilities shop is open year round. Right now, they have a lot of Christmas-related gifts and a few general pieces. Each season and holiday will have pieces related to that time of year. Hahn believes shopping local will help enrich the community and bring more awareness to Pathfinder Services and the services they offer.
“It’s here and people can come and shop anytime. It’s really easy. If they find a piece, they take it to the counter. Prices are marked on the pieces and the money goes back to the artists and the art studios. It’s a good way to shop local and support people in our communities with developmental disabilities. We just need to get people out here,” Hahn said.
The Creative Abilities shop is located inside of the Cafe of Hope at Life Church at 900 E. State. Street, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. To learn more, please visit the Pathfinder Services website at pathfinderservices.org or check them out on Facebook.