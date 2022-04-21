Obituaries will be printed in The Shelbyville News as they come from the funeral home. The Shelbyville News takes no responsibility for mistakes.
Stephen Kenneth Allison, age 79, of Indianapolis: died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Masonic service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Stephen’s Life service.
Cheri Ann (Monroe) Barrett, 69, of Shelbyville: died April 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the funeral home.
Mary K. Campbell, 89, of Shelbyville: died Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison St., Shelbyville. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Robert “Bob” C. Carey, Jr., 84: died April 18, 2022. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Asbury Cemetery in Morristown. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday at Lahm Chapel, Pendleton.
Marcus B. Childers, 57, of Rushville: died Saturday, April 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Sunset Park in Shelbyville.
Beverly A. Crouch, 84, of Shelbyville: died Sunday, April 17, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. today, at the funeral home.
Ryan P. Haas, 41, a Rushville resident: died April 18, 2022. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, in Moster Mortuary, Rushville. Friends are welcome to visit the family from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.
Benjamin (Benji) Kauffman, 34, of Shelbyville: died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Services are pending at Murphy Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville.
Lynn Marks, 63, of Shelbyville: died April 11, 2022. Murphy-Parks Funeral Service will be announcing services.
Amber Lynn Miller, 68, of Shelbyville: died Monday, April 11, 2022. Funeral services will be 12 noon on Saturday, April 23, at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road, with Pastor Amanda Matheny officiating. Burial will be in Bennett Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Randall L. Reed, 68, of Arlington: died Saturday, April 9, 2022. A Gathering of Friends will be from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Little Blue River Friends Church, 122 South CR 1000 W, Morristown, Indiana. The Celebration of Randy’s life will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
Dr. Michael Z. Silbert, 83, husband of Donna K. Silbert, of Zionsville: died April 16, 2022. Services for Dr. Silbert will be held at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St., Zionsville, IN 46077. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 21 from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m. with burial and military honors to follow at Salem Cemetery in Zionsville.
Lori Jean Van Eyck Soehren: died April 14. A Celebration of her Life will be held in Lori’s honor later this year.
Mary “Jean” (Kerr) Thomas, 95, of Shelbyville: died Monday, April 18, 2022. Private graveside services will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, 704 Morris Avenue in Shelbyville.