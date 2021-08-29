To the editor,
The shooting on the pier in South Haven was a tragedy. In my opinion, since the shooter threatened to kill everyone in school which he attended in Paw Paw, the justice system should have evaluated him when he became an adult and he may have been ordered to serve some time in prison.
With crime increasing all over the country, we must be aware of our surroundings. Report any suspicious people, know how to protect yourself if accosted, keep your purse with you at all times and don’t leave it in the shopping cart, keep your keys in your hand when entering your car because seconds matter.
This shooting possibly could have been avoided if the courts had intervened sooner. This just proves that a shooting like this one could happen anywhere.
Our prayers are with those who lost their lives. So sad it was “close to home.”
Dawn Consolino
Coloma