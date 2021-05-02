South Haven’s baseball team easily defeated Benton Harbor in both games of a doubleheader, April 16, at home.
The Rams won the opener 19-4 and shut out the Tigers in the nightcap, 15-0.
South Haven’s offense got off to a quick start in the first inning of the first game, outscoring Benton Harbor 9-1. The Rams had another high-scoring inning in the fifth, picking up 5 runs to go on and win the four-inning game.
Errors plagued the Tigers, who made 7 compared to 1 for South Haven.
Cameron Denbow picked up the win for South Haven, striking out 7 batters, while allowing two runs.
On offense, a string of South Haven players picked up hits. Aaron Boyer hit a triple and had four hits. Kaleb Bodfish and Harrison Smith, two, and Denbow, Brady Dannenberg and M. Schneider each singled.
Boyer led in RBIs with 3, followed by Smith and Denbow with 2.
In the nightcap, which was limited to three innings, the Rams again, jumped out to a quick start, scoring 8 runs in the first inning, alone.
Although the Tigers were shut out, they limited their number of fielding errors to two as did South Haven.
Anders Johnston was the winning pitcher, striking out four batters and allowing one hit.
Leading the Rams on offense was Trevor Winkel with a triple and four singles, and Ray Woodall with a double and three singles. Johnston and Smith each singled.