Ever notice how serious fears or concerns never really vacate our thought processes until they’re somehow resolved. You know, things like an injury to your child, a deteriorating marriage, the sudden unexpected terminal illness of a loved one, job and income uncertainties, or this thing called a pandemic.
They seem to persist as an elephant in the room or a shadow in the corner, even when you’re talking about a subject entirely unrelated. When there’s a significant pause in the discussion or the visit concludes, there it is again, popping up to remind us of that bit of anxiety that is a part of life until that serious concern has, in some way, been alleviated or eliminated.
And because you are, as a result, more reflective of things in general, this anxiety can tend to drag more things into thoughtful awareness more often than you might otherwise think about. For example, life, living, success, principles, prejudices, etc. That seems to be where I’m at with the various pandemic ponderings that stumble unexpectedly into my mind. I’m not certain just what it’s going to be until it comes knocking on my cerebral door. I’m referring to things like the following.
No matter what age we might be at, life is like playing a violin in public and learning the instrument as we go along. Come to think about it, I’ve never learned to play any instrument so why should this drama called life be any different. However, I do believe that a life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable but more useful than a life spent fearing to do anything challenging because one might make mistakes.
Allow me to add here that, if I had my life to live over, I’d live it over a delicatessen. Hey, what can I tell ya. I love deli food! One thing I have learned and truly believe in is that you have to live life to love life, and you have to love life to live life. It’s not a vicious circle but a circle of seeking, reaching and achieving. It is a circle of finding and fulfilling. Meaningful reality is much more than a collective hunch.
Principles are paramount in life as we attempt to go forward with some semblance of character. But as one looks around at the landscape of hypocrisy, you learn that it’s easier to fight for one’s principles than to live up to them. Just look at the menagerie of protests that are populated by too many without any semblance of human decency in the behavior they exhibit. And the political class learns quickly that the most useful thing about a principle is that it can always be sacrificed to expediency.
Maybe it’s just me, but has it ever occurred to you that a great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices? Oh, and for some reason this just came to mind: Illegal aliens have always been a problem in the United States. Ask any Native American.
Life always has been, is, and always will be a crap shoot. The greatest single variable is the person throwing the dice. On the other hand, if at first you don’t succeed, find out if the loser gets anything. As we all know, success is not guaranteed and, if achieved, it isn’t necessarily permanent. Nor is there anything fatal about a failure. It depends on that all important variable; the person throwing the dice.
That’s a wrap for now. May your own pandemic ponderings and random thoughts be interesting and meaningful as we all go forward in uncertain times. Cheers!