I have not been in the shoes of a legislator who has to take a position on proposed legislation. During my 40 years of being a lawyer however, I have been a casual observer of municipal councils, county boards, and state and federal lawmakers and believe that I know at least that when a legislator evaluates proposed legislation, he or she (and I will hereafter refer to the male pronoun for a legislator as it is U.S. Rep. Fred Upton who I write about today) has to evaluate:
1. the value of the proposed legislation to the district which he represents
2. the position his constituents may take on the issue
3. the position his political party may take on the issue
4. the wisdom of the proposed legislation itself
And I’m sure there are more factors for evaluating proposed legislation. It is an interesting question just who his constituents are: Are they the Republicans who voted for him? Are they everyone who voted for him? Are they all voters? Are they all registered voters, whether they voted or not? Are they all individuals in his district? I would have to believe the latter. And, how is he to assess the position of his constituents, particularly if there is not a consensus.
But impeachment is not proposed legislation. Impeachment is akin to a prosecutor’s charging decision. And that is something I do know a little bit about.
Having been a prosecuting attorney for some 35 years and the elected prosecutor in Berrien County the past 7 1/2 years, I know charging decisions can be extremely difficult. There are times I have had to charge “Republicans” with crimes, or police officers or people known in the community. Those extraneous factors have to be stripped away to make a fair and just decision. And there is the trial process to ferret out the truth.
In the federal system, impeachment is the decision by the House of Representatives to charge a government officer, which provides the opportunity to the U.S. Senate to conduct a trial on the issue. A charging decision, that is the decision to charge another with a crime, or not, must be based on the facts of a case known at the time of authorization and the elements of the proposed crime, and not constituent consensus or political party loyalty.
Just as I would invoke disdain if I used constituent consensus or political party loyalty to make a charging decision as a prosecutor, so too should members of the U.S. House of Representatives use the facts of a case known at the time of the impeachment and the elements of the proposed crimes to decide their vote, to the exclusion of the other factors mentioned.
I believe it took courage and a strong dose of integrity (something that seems to be missing from the political landscape recently) for Rep. Upton to vote the way he did, and frankly, it is sobering to know we have someone willing to vote their conscience instead of voting for political expediency. I am not suggesting that every vote against impeachment was done for political reason. It is more difficult to observe the soul of those Republican House members, unless they happen to reveal their reason.
I would note that even Victor Fitz, 6th District Republican Party chair who was part of the decision to censure Mr. Upton, was quoted in a Herald-Palladium story on Jan. 26: “I know (Upton) voted his conscience and did what he thought was right.”
So, in conclusion, no matter what side of the issue you’re on regarding the Senate trial, I think our community should be proud of the integrity Mr. Upton demonstrated in voting his conscience and making an impartial and unbiased charging decision for us. I am.