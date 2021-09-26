To the editor,
I live on Mt. Pleasant Lake Shore Subdivision. I have been fortunate for 77 years to enjoy the natural beauty of the ever-changing beach and shoreline of glorious Lake Michigan below the bluffs on which our 97-year-old community has been built.
My grandparents’ generation built this community as young people, immigrants who ran from the Czar to find a better life. That better life led to a place where their children and grandchildren could breathe fresh air and delight in the glories of the lake. They took care of our community’s beach, as did my parents’ generation, my generation, and my children’s generation. Unfortunately, my grandchildren are unable to experience the soul-nourishing walks that were possible until only about five years ago.
Despite what expert scientific observers and researchers continue to tell us about the permanent long-term damage caused by hard armoring, numerous individual homeowners and communities have been erecting stone revetments along the shore, under the illusion that they are protecting their properties from natural erosion. These revetments prevent free passage of the walking public, despite the Public Trust Doctrine. They are a blot on the scenic beauty with which Nature has blessed us. They have interrupted the chain of careful guardianship of the lakeshore that until now was uninterrupted since, as the scientists tell us, the lake was formed 10,000 years ago! Worst of all, these revetments accelerate the rate of erosion and even EGLE (Environment Great Lakes and Energy)acknowledges that they will eventually fail their purpose and adversely affect the neighboring beaches.
After careful reading and listening to representatives from EGLE, I have sadly concluded that the word “environment” in the acronym EGLE does not mean that the agency is a guardian of our environment. Whatever their criteria are for distinguishing between what they call Major and Minor Projects for the purpose of permitting or not permitting, those criteria are not protective of the lakeshore. The logic governing this agency escapes me.
EGLE, or some other state agency, should be educating the public as to the folly of these revetments. The lakeshore is a valuable resource for the state on multiple levels. Who benefits from the illusory and temporary protection of the revetments? Only those who build them – they are lucrative construction projects.
I am urging the office of the Attorney General to take action against the building of revetments along the lakeshore in defense of the Public Trust Doctrine and to protect the beaches and the people of Michigan.
Lois Schwartz
South Haven