Riveer Co. has been named on of the Top 50 Companies in Michigan to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business, a non-profit group that provides resources to help small businesses grow.
The top 50 companies were chosen from 559 nominations.
Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.
Each nominee is evaluated on employee or sales growth, entrepreneurial leadership, sustainable competitive advantage; and other notable achievements.
Founded in 1983, Riveer started out in equipment sales to the federal government, specifically industrial and military grade pressure washers, parts cleaners, custom wash equipment and complex wash systems. Company founder, Matt Petter, soon realized that greater control over the manufacturing process would result in a superior system, and together with his brother Doug Petter, transformed the company into a manufacturing operation to better respond to customer’s exact requirements.
“It’s an honor for the hard working team at Riveer to be recognized for our dedicated efforts to grow during this challenging economy," Doug Petter said. "The award truly goes to our engineering, production and sales teams for adapting and making it work. We are also very grateful to our customers and vendors–the relationships we’ve built over the years have been essential to our success.”