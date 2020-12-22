No one should be shamed for giving up their child in times of distress. Indiana’s Safe Haven Law offers parents another option by allowing a person to anonymously give up their unwanted infant without the fear of being arrested or facing prosecution.
In the near future, Huntington County will have their own Safe Haven Baby Box installed in the City of Huntington’s Fire Department station. City Fire Chief Tony Johnson said he hopes to raise awareness by promoting a proactive method to eliminate the abandonment of infants.
“The goal of our department is to raise awareness of the need for this in our community and to provide mothers who are distressed and overwhelmed options to protect the lives of unwanted babies and provide a safe place for them to be left,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Huntington County Health Nurse Emily Schamehorn approached him to see if the fire department would support having a Safe Haven Baby Box installed. After his meeting with Schamehorn, Johnson discovered other communities had Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
“I felt like this was something the Huntington Fire Department needed to do. Mayor Richard Strick and I sat down and discussed it. He gave us his support and has helped us to move it forward. Our concern was if we had a mother in crisis that couldn’t care for her baby and had no place to take them, what would happen to that baby?” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the City of Huntington’s Fire Department reached out to the Huntington County Community Foundation to help them set up a fund for donations. The Huntington County Community Foundation also awarded them a grant of $5,000.00 for the Safe Haven Baby Box project. Johnson said they are reaching out to local churches, religious organizations and community leaders to help raise funds.
“Our goal is raising $30,000 to cover initial expenses as well as anticipated future costs. We currently have raised $9,600.00 and plan on the installation when we reach $20,000.00. We will have an announcement about a possible ribbon cutting ceremony when we get closer to the installation.”
To anyone who’s interested in donating to the Safe Haven Baby Box cause, there is a fund through the Huntington County Community Foundation at www.huntingtonccf.org/babybox if anyone would like to help out.