To the editor,
I support Wendi Onuki for South Haven City Council, Ward 2. I’ve seen the heart she has for the people and neighborhoods of South Haven that she has demonstrated with active service to our community. Wendi has served on the Parks Commission since 2016, and has collaborated with and volunteered for many local organizations and causes.
I support Wendi's “Neighbors First” approach to housing solutions in South Haven. Her knowledge and background will be helpful in creating solutions to South Haven’s lack of affordable housing.
David Veenstra
South Haven