Two Southwest Michigan-based companies that make hang tabs for retail display racks are joining forces.
Do-It Corp. of South Haven has acquired Tower Tag & Label of Benton Harbor. Both companies design and manufacture hang tabs, display strips, and other retail display products.
Discussion of the acquisition began in June of 2020 as Tower Tag & Label, like many companies, struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn.
“The time was right,” said Tom Miller, president and owner of Tower Tag & Label. “I wanted to make sure our customers would be serviced well and provided with a quality product at a reasonable price. I am confident that Do-It Corp. will meet our customer’s expectations in satisfying their future requirements. Do-It Corp. has been in this business a long time and actually invented the hang tab.”
After the acquisition all hang tabs will be manufactured at Do-It Corp.’s South Haven facility.
“Both of our companies provide an excellent product and bring a customer-focused approach to the industry,” said Ron McIntyre, vice president of sales & marketing for Do-It Corporation. “As we zero-in on 50 years in the marketplace, this acquisition allows us to continue to expand in the area of retail display packaging where we are strongest – in hang tabs.”
Do-It Corporation has provided hang tab and point-of-sale display solutions since 1973 and has grown into the largest hang tab manufacturer in the world for the packaging and retail display industry, according to John Deschaine, marketing director for Do-It. While the company’s product line has expanded to include bottle neck hang tabs, instantly redeemable coupons (IRCs), merchandising display strips and carry handles, Do-It’s primary focus and strength remains: design and produce hang tabs.
Tower Tag & Label, L.L.C. was originally formed for the purpose of manufacturing safety eye shields, EKG tabs and other items for the medical industry. In 1997 Tower Tag & Label purchased Ameri-Tab Corp., a manufacturer of hang tabs allowing for the expansion into the packaging and POP industry. The company settled in Baroda. Two expansions, in 2001 and 2005 moved Tower to its last location, a 60,000 square foot facility in Benton Harbor.
Tower Tag recently expanded its die cutting abilities to include slitting and fabrication of such materials as rubber, felt, cork, foam and sponge.