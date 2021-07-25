To the editor,
While on a teacher recruitment trip in 1968, decided to stop at my old alma mater, Carson Newman University. One of the students I interviewed was a young man named Charles Swagerty (who died earlier this month). Charles was the first African American to graduate from Carson Newman.
Based on examination of his credentials and impressions gleaned from the interview, Charles was offered a position as a physical education instructor in the South Haven School System. One only has to read the remarks made by former students and parents to realize how successful Charles was in his 43 years in his chosen profession. I was always thrilled to have Charles as a colleague and as a friend. His personal and professional qualities were outstanding, and his humble nature was most noticeable.
South Have was most fortunate to have him in their school system and community.
Maury Carroll
Lakeland, Fla.
(retired South Haven Public Schools administrator)