Thanks in part to a state grant, new life will be breathed into an aging downtown building that is home to one of South Haven’s oldest businesses – Hardt Insurance.
Hardt Insurance is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program.
Owner Tom Rummel will match the grant funds to upgrade the insurance company’s building at 511 Huron St.
“This started as an effort to address some looming infrastructure problems in this aging building,” Rummel said. “We’re replacing all of the sewer and water supply lines, as well as the building’s electrical service. Facilities like the bathroom and kitchenette were quite out of date, so along the way we’re modernizing those and then also updating other portions of the office and conference room spaces.
“My hope is that employees and customers will feel more comfortable in a more updated office, and we can plan for future growth and remain in the downtown area,” Rummel said regarding the insurance company that has been in existence, downtown, since 1906.
The renovation project got underway in February, coinciding with the City of South Haven’s efforts to receive certification through MEDC to become a “redevelopment ready” municipality. In doing so the city’s Downtown Development Authority can help downtown businesses apply for a greater variety of grants to improve their buildings.
“This grant program got my attention first through the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, so I appreciate that (chamber Executive Director) Kathy Wagaman and her staff have been very pro-active in emailing out assistance programs like this to area businesses,” Rummel said. “And I know this program wouldn’t have been available if the city hadn’t pursued the redevelopment ready certification from the State of Michigan, so for that I appreciate the city’s efforts and Sue Brock and the DDA for their work in this area.”
Brock, who is DDA director, said the city’s goal is to have a economically viable downtown.
“City leadership sets a high priority in the retention of existing business and attracting new businesses and industry to the area,” she said. “As part of this effort, the DDA will continue to search for ways to assist small businesses in growing and prospering through MEDC grant funding initiatives.”