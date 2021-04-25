In a wrestling season that posed many challenges to South Haven’s wrestling team due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a trio of grapplers earned all-state honors.
Ray Woodall, Ronaldo Vergara and Preston Calvert brought home their medals after competing at the Division 3 state finals. Vergara captured 6th place in the 103 weight class, Woodall finished 5th at 135, while Calvert came in 7th place in the 215 weight category.
“While just getting to the finish line this year was a huge accomplishment, these guys showed real grit in the post-season,” Rams wrestling coach Brad Adamson said.
“Preston Calvert worked extremely hard over the last year and was really focused on finishing strong. He had a great season and even worked through adversity to get on the podium. Ray Woodall is now a three-time state qualifier. After missing the podium the last two years, he was on a mission at the state tournament. 135 was a very tough bracket and even after being ranked outside the top eight all season, he proved that he deserved to be there. Ronaldo qualifying as a sophomore was a great accomplishment. Oftentimes, kids get to the state tournament for the first time, especially underclassmen, and struggle to perform under the pressure. Ronaldo also proved his point by earning a spot on the podium, after being ranked outside the placements all season.”
Two other South Haven wrestlers – Jeremy Rowland and Trevor Winkel qualified for the state finals, but did not get to compete due to COVID-19 health restrictions.
“Jeremy Rowland was going to make his first trip as a sophomore and I am really excited to get him back there next year,” Adamson said. “Our senior captain, Trevor Winkel was a three-time state qualifier for the Rams and had his sights set on a state title this year, after winning his first regional tournament the week prior.”
Despite not being able to make his third trip to the state finals, Winkel accomplished a lot in his four years on the wrestling team, according to Adamson.
“Trevor accumulated a total career record of 123-45 over his four years on this team and has earned a spot in the ‘100 Win Club’ amongst some of South Haven’s best wrestlers,” Adamson said. “I am extremely grateful for what he’s brought to this program over the last few years, with his lead-by-example mentality. He made everyone around him a better wrestler and person.”
Although Winkel and Rowland couldn’t compete in this year’s state finals, they along with four other South Haven wrestlers earned more post-season honors by being named to the Southwest Michigan All-Team.
Following the wrestling season, coaches from throughout Southwest Michigan chose wrestlers for first team, second team and honorable mention in each weight class.
Making the first team were Ronaldo Vergara (103) with a 23-4 record, and Ray Woodall (135) with a 28-5 record. Trevor Winkel made the second team in the 152 weight class with a 22-3 record, while Blake Hassevoort (119, 17-8 record), Jeremy Rowland (145, 23-4) and Preston Calvert (215, 26-6) received honorable mention.