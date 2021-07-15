Lewis Creek Baptist Church VBS: free vacation bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. July 11-15 for kids aged 3 years to fifth grade. Dinner served each night for the children. The church is located at 1400 E. CR 600 S., Waldron. Call 765-525-6833 for more information.
Trinity United Methodist Church VBS: Free vacation bible school, July 12-17 from 5-8 p.m. Hot meal provided everyday, free horse-riding in mornings. Open to children of all ages that do not need bathroom assistance. Register at www.trinityshelbyville.com/vbs.html or call 317-512-9094.
Big Flatrock Christian Church VBS: Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located 650 S in Rush County, east of Gowdy at Big Flatrock Christian Church. Contact Linda at 765-629-2312 for more information.
First Pr,esbyterian Church: Free Ice Cream Social, Saturday July 17 9:30-11:30 a.m. 124 W. Broadway (back area) any questions call Melody Skipton, 317-512-4474.
Milroy United Methodist Church: Last Ever Annual Rummage Sale, Friday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. Milroy United Methodist Church, 114 North Pleasant St. Milroy, IN.
Shelby Community Band Concert: Free, Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. Blue River Memorial Park shelter. Concert is titled “American Faces.”
TNT Exotics: Bourbon’s and Brews, Saturday, July 17, 6-11 p.m. Tickets include tickets to the zoo, fried chicken dinner and live music. $20 a piece, 21 and over. For Tickets available now at www.paypal.me/tntexotics.
The Shelby Shifters Car Show: Sunday, July 18 at Kennedy Park, 309 Coffey Ln. Show is open to any year vehicle including motorcycles. Registration 8-11 a.m. Awards at 3 p.m. Pre-Entry $12, Day of show $15. For Show or vendor information call 317-443-8539 or 317-364-5063, email shelbyshifters1970@gmail.com.
Planning for Today, Tomorrow & Beyond: Thursday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. (dinner provided after program), Under the Green Roof, 1473 E McKay Rd. Shelbvyille. RSVP to Gina James on/before July 20, 317-364-7940 or gjames1@5ssl.com.
Car Wash at Hubler Chevrolet, Shelbyville: Saturday, July 24. Any questions call or text Rob Dagley 317-421-9752 or Jason Ebbert 317-512-7309.
P.O.G. (Paul Otis Goble) 5 mile run/walk: Saturday, July 31, 2021 starting at 8:15 a.m. Morristown Jr. Sr. High School. Entry Fees, $25 5 mile run/walk with short sleeve T-shirt, pre-registered, $20 with no T-shirt. Race Day entry fees, $25 5 mile/run/walk, shirts not guaranteed. Pre-registration ends July 25. For more information see http://www.energy 2action.com/ POGInformation.html.
Second Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church: 1540 N 800 E, Franklin, IN, serves Johnson and Shelby Counties with The “I Care” Food Pantry. It is open for distribution on the second and fourth weekend each month. Hours are Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Waldron United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Second and fourth Thursdays, 1-7 p.m.
Your Neighborhood Farmers Market: Every other Week through Sept. 15 the mobile market will be at these locations: Beginning July 6 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. at WIC/Clarity offices, 6-7:30 p.m. at Charles Major Manor. Beginning July 7 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Parks Department, 6-7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Terrace. Beginning July 13 – 2:30-4 p.m. at Pearson Place Apts, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Loper Commons. Beginning July 14 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Builders Lumber. For updates visit facebook@HSCIN.
Leadership Johnson County: Women’s Retreat: Everyday Coaching, Thursday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Johnson County Armory, 325 Minutemen Way, Franklin. For more info visit www.leadershipjohnsoncounty.org
Cruisin for Care: MHP Foundation will have a car show Sept. 26 at MHP Medical Center, 2451 Intelliplex Dr. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pre-register by September 1st, Jennifer Robinette at jrobintte@majorhopsital.com or mhpcar.eventbrite.com
To list a public event or reunion in the Shelby County Calendar, email your information to shelbynews @shelbynews.com.