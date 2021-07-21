Planning for Today, Tomorrow & Beyond: Thursday, July 22 at 2:30 p.m. (dinner provided after program), Under the Green Roof, 1473 E McKay Rd. Shelbvyille. RSVP to Gina James on/before July 20, 317-364-7940 or gjames1@5ssl.com.
Youth Assistance Program & Children’s Bureau: School Supply Distribution, Saturday, July 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All supplies must stay in Shelby county and children must be present for distribution. For more info: Melissa O-Connor, moconnor@co.shelby.in.us or 317-421-8141 or Kim Russell, krussell@childrensbureau.org or 317-995-2587
Movie Night at Community Park in Morristown: Saturday, July 24. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. Movie is “Playing with Fire,” Morristown volunteer fire department will be offering “Touch a Truck” and the Morristown Indiana Boys & Girls Club will be firing up a grill. Bring your own chair. Donations accepted at gate.
Car Wash at Hubler Chevrolet, Shelbyville: Saturday, July 24. Any questions call or text Rob Dagley 317-421-9752 or Jason Ebbert 317-512-7309.
Shelby County Fair Family Fun Days: Sunday, July 25 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shelby County Pantry Pals will be having a can food drive and anyone who brings four cans food items will receive one free Indiana state fair ticket, while supplies last. Free petting zoo and $4 pony rides.
P.O.G. (Paul Otis Goble) 5 mile run/walk: Saturday, July 31 starting at 8:15 a.m. Morristown Jr. Sr. High School. Entry Fees, $25 5 mile run/walk with short sleeve T-shirt, pre-registered, $20 with no T-shirt. Race Day entry fees, $25 5 mile/run/walk, shirts not guaranteed. Pre-registration ends July 25. For more information see http://www.energy2action.com/ POGInformation.html.
Second Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church: 1540 N 800 E, Franklin, IN, serves Johnson and Shelby Counties with The “I Care” Food Pantry. It is open for distribution on the second and fourth weekend each month. Hours are Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Waldron United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Second and fourth Thursdays, 1-7 p.m.
Your Neighborhood Farmers Market: Every other Week through Sept. 15 the mobile market will be at these locations: Beginning July 6 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. at WIC/Clarity offices, 6-7:30 p.m. at Charles Major Manor. Beginning July 7 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Parks Department, 6-7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Terrace. Beginning July 13 – 2:30-4 p.m. at Pearson Place Apts, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Loper Commons. Beginning July 14 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Builders Lumber. For updates visit facebook@HSCIN.
Leadership Johnson County: Women’s Retreat: Everyday Coaching, Thursday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Johnson County Armory, 325 Minutemen Way, Franklin. For more info visit www. leadershipjohnsoncounty.org
To list an event or reunion in the Shelby County Calendar, email your information to shelbynews@shelbynews.com.