Girls Basketball Camp: For grades first to sixth. Feb. 19, and March 5. Three day camp $30. Registration ends Feb. 11. Shelbyville Parks & Recreation Department Gymnasium.
Journey of Grief Group at Cornerstone: Sunday, Feb 13th at 3:30 p.m. A place to gather and provide support to each other through our grief.
Paws to Paws Community Project 2022: Loper Elementary is sponsoring the 17th annual Paws to Paws pet project. The drive started Jan 31st and ends Monday, Feb. 14th. To find out where to donate and more information visit petfinder.com or call Shelby County Animal Shelter at 317-392-5127.
Shelby Feud: Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at The Strand Theatre. Admission costs two toiletry items, which will be donated to Turning Point Shelby County.
Shelbyville Parks Department 50s Dance Party: Ages 3-11, Mother/Son Night – Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.; Father/Daughter Night – Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. $20 per couple $8 each additional child. Craft to take home and fun meal with games. Pre-registration required.
Monday
Waldron United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Second and fourth Thursdays, from 1-7 p.m.
Wednesday
Shelbyville Recover Out Loud: Every Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Grave Wesleyan Church, 56 East Franklin St. in the basement. Contact Kenneth Meed II with any questions on facebook or 317-512-7480. www. recoveroutloudinc.org
Friday/Saturday
Second Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church: 1540 N 800 E, Franklin, serves Johnson and Shelby Counties with The “I Care” Food Pantry. It is open for distribution on the second and fourth weekend each month. Hours are Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
