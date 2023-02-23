The Chicago-based Alice Millar Brass ensemble will open this year’s South Haven Performance Series with an outdoor concert, June 30, at the Michigan Maritime Museum’s campus overlooking South Haven’s harbor.
SOUTH HAVEN — A waterfront concert featuring Handel’s “Water Music Suite,” along with a chamber pianist and guitar quartet will be featured as part of this summer’s South Haven Performance Series.
The series opens June 30 at the Michigan Maritime Museum’s waterfront campus and will highlight the Chicago-based Alice Millar Brass performing Handel’s “Water Music Suite” in celebration of the 306th anniversary of the first performance of the piece in 1717 in London. The brass ensemble will also play other water-themed music from various eras and genres as part of the 90-minute program, according to Nancy Tuit, spokesperson for the nonprofit Performance Series.