The members of the 2022 South Haven varsity softball team had something to celebrate May 14th after winning their Legacy Tournament. But the tournament wasn’t just about the current Rams team, but all of South Haven’s softball squads that have competed since 1973 – the year that the federal Title IX act guaranteed public school districts offer girls the same types of sports programs offered to boys.
Veteran South Haven softball coach Wilma Wilson organized the Legacy Tournament as a way to honor all of the alumni who competed for the Rams over the past five decades. Special recognition was given to the 1977, 1978, 1979 and 2018 Rams teams who competed in the MHSAA state championships. Also recognized were former players Heather Yelding Plochocki and Tracy Greenman, who both died in 2017. Their families were on hand to throw out the first pitch in both of the games that were played during the tournament.
Wilson, who pitched for the Rams in school, was close to both athletes.
“Tracey (1966-2017) was a great player in high school – actually my catcher,” Wilson said. “Heather (1974-2017) played a stellar second base for me on the varsity. Both were fierce competitors and great players for South Haven.”
The Rams opened the tournament against Gobles and shut out the Tigers, 8-0.
Molly Versaput pitched for the Rams, allowing two hits while striking out 8 batters.
The Rams fired up the offense in the first inning, when an error scored one run for South Haven.
The Rams put up three runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to an error on a ball put in play by Olivia Wiley and Madi Dotson and a single by Kadyn Hoyt.
One bright spot for Gobles was a single by Baxter in the fourth inning.
South Haven hit one home run when Hoyt went for the long ball in the sixth inning.
The Rams then went on to face Hartford and defeated the Huskies, 15-3.
South Haven’s offense came on strong early to lead Hartford 8-1 by the end of the second inning. The Rams then extended their lead by 4 runs in the third inning and 3 in the fourth to end the game.
Taylor Holland earned the win for the Rams, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs while striking out 3 batters.
Goodson took the loss for Hartford. The hurler surrendered 12 runs on 14 hits over three innings, walking one.
The Rams hit one home run when Kamryn Holland went for the long ball in the second inning.
South Haven tallied 15 hits in the game.
Kamryn Holland racked up 2 singles, a home run and 4 RBIs; Kadyn Hoyt, 3 singles and 3 RBIs; Alexis Eddy, 2 singles; Taylor Holland, 2 singles and 2 RBIs; Olivia Wiley, a double; and Myraqi McGee, a double.
Bridgman sweeps DH over Rams
South Haven lost both sides of a double-header, May 17, against BCS opponent, Bridgman. The Bees won by scores of 4-1, 4-2.
Verseput took the loss in the opener for the Rams, allowing four runs on eight hits over 5 innings, striking out one.
Madi Dotson, Wiley and Kamryn Holland each collected hits to lead the Rams on offense.
In the second game, the Rams stayed in the game until the end but Bridgman pulled away late in the game for the 4-2 victory. The two teams were tied 2-2 going into the fifth inning when the Bees ended up earning two more runs to win the contest.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for the Rams, allowing six hits and four runs over six innings, striking out four and walking one.
Hoyt, Eddy, Hannah Kaczmarek, and Taylor Holland all had two hits to lead the Rams on offense.
Rams wins both sides of double-header over Paw Paw
South Haven picked up two non-league victories, Wednesday, over Paw Paw, 10-1, 12-1.
“We had a lot of fun tonight and did a lot of things well,” Coach Wilma Wilson said. “The team chemistry was great and our pitching was outstanding.”
Molly Verseput took the win for the Rams in the opener, allowing five hits and one run over seven innings, while striking out nine batters and walking one.
Wiley hit two singles and racked up 2 RBIs, Dotson, two singles and 3 RBIs; Eddy, two singles; while Hoyt, Taylor Holland, Verseput and McGee each singled.
In the nightcap, Hoyt took the win for South Haven, allowing four hits and one run over six innings, fanning seven batters and walking one.
Kamryn Holland went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Rams on offense.
The Rams record following the double-header stood at 16-10 overall, and 4-4 in the BCS conference.