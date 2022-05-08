To the editor,
Not until the late 19th century did abortion become politicized in the United States. Before that, abortion procedures and products that aided women in that process were simply a normal part of life. According to Leslie Reagan, author of a definitive history on the subject, “….the popular ethic regarding abortion and common law were grounded in the female experience of their own bodies.”
Now here comes Samuel Alito and his radical cronies on the Supreme Court telling us that abortion is not part of the American tradition. What does Samuel Alito know of women’s tradition? That five individuals, four of them male, can render a decision which officially casts American women as second class citizens and deprives them of adulthood, unable to make their own health and medical decisions, is unacceptable.
The Supreme Court has now aligned itself with the Taliban, with religious extremists, with authoritarian governments like China who pronounce and enforce nationwide policies governing how many children a woman may bear, and with the male controllers of women’s lives described in Margaret Atwood’s "The Handmaid's Tale," which is no longer fiction.
Abortion has forever been a reality for a host of legitimate reasons and will continue to be. The real question is: When will this country finally legitimize women’s control over their bodies in the same way that men have control over theirs?
Will this country allow women to die unnecessarily, to be thrust into poverty, their life trajectories to be circumscribed against their will, to be subject to abuse? Will our country continue to allow men to scatter their seed and then scatter, leaving women to deal with the consequences?
No matter one’s political party identification, until supporters of the regressive and oppressive policies and legislation belittling women’s personhood at all governmental levels is rejected, this nation hurtles into more than embarrassment. It becomes synonymous with backwardness and rogue among enlightened nations and populations elsewhere.
Lois Schwartz,
South Haven