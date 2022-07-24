To the editor,
I will be voting the Democratic column on my Aug. 2 primary ballot and selecting Annie Brown as my state representative for the 38th District. This newly formed district runs along the lakeshore and offers opportunity to put a Democratic leader in the state house from West Michigan.
We need a community-minded person like Annie Brown to represent us. Annie Brown has lived her entire adult life in this district. She shows up to community events to lend support to good causes, leads efforts to make our community better (as a former elected South Haven school board member among other roles), and focuses on what will make small-town life better for residents.
We need leadership in the state legislature that focuses on today’s coastal town issues: affordable housing, accessible health care, and keeping lakeshore communities vibrant for old and new residents alike. Annie Brown is my choice for State Rep and I urge you to vote for her on or before Aug. 2.
Julie M. Cowie,
Casco Township