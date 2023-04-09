Better communication needed for patients
To the editor,
I’m 85 years old. In 2009 I had a cancerous, fist-sized tumor removed from my colon. I have had occasional CT scans since then to check to see if the cancer has returned.
On the morning of March 23, I had my most recent CT scan, and the results were sent to me via MyChart on the same day. The first line of the results was: “1. Post resection changes at the cecum/ascending colon; evidence for recurrent or metastatic disease.”
It seemed pretty clear to me that my colon cancer had returned. Just to be sure, I contacted my oncologist and my primary physician, asking for their interpretation. I said I was worried and would like to know for sure if the cancer had returned.
Of course in today’s medical practice, it is impossible to communicate directly with a physician. By April 3, I had not heard from either one.
By March 31, I had spent a week of anguish wondering how I was going to care for my wife, who has memory problems and has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Furthermore, I knew having to deal with a colostomy was a real possibility.
I decided to reread the online MyChart results in the hope that I had misread them. When I opened the results I was surprised to find an “update” to those results by a different doctor: “1. Addendum, should read impression No. 1. Post resection changes at the cecum/ascending colon; No evidence for recurrent or metastatic disease.”
My reaction was a mixture of delighted relief and anger that I was put through that week unnecessarily. The update occurred on March 28, 2023, three days before I found it, yet no one felt that I should be notified of the glaring and totally unacceptable error. I had to find it myself and did so by pure luck.
What kind of medical system do we have, where doctors seem to do everything they can to avoid direct communication with their patients? Why do they assume that their time is more valuable than their patients? Does any doctor nowadays have what might be called a personal relationship with her/his patient? This is aside from the obvious fact that incompetent people are trusted to interpret medical results.
I feel sure that some physicians would try to use this experience of mine as evidence that patients should not be given the results of medical tests.
Edwin F. Meyer,
South Haven
No one is above the law
To the editor,
In America, no one is above the law. Our jurisprudence system was founded on English common law which was a descendant of the Magna Carta. Our founding fathers relied on our constitutional separation of not only church and state but also the separation of powers: Congress, Executive and the Supreme Court.
No one is above the law but we have a jurisprudence system that protects individuals from undue and coercive justice by having a court action that presumes innocence before passing final judgement. If I commit a crime I will face a jury of my peers and will be held accountable as all people are in our valued courts.
We elect executives to public office to serve the people whether they are affiliated with the republican or democrat or independent or whatever party they are in line with their values. This is our system of government and it has served us well this past 200 years plus since our 1776 Declaration of Independence. This is not fake news but this is the way our nation of laws works regardless of station in life.
God bless America, and God bless our troops.
Pete Wehle,
South Haven