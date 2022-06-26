To the editor,
Blessings In A Backpack has recently completed another successful year of providing food to hungry school children.
This Kentucky-based organization is community organized and community supported in South Haven. Blessings in a Backpack needs to thank the many local volunteers and financial contributors who make fulfilling its mission possible.
Each week, throughout the school year, small groups of volunteers from area churches and non-profit organizations generously donate their time to this worthy cause. Meeting at North Shore Elementary on Thursday mornings, they pack food items. Laundry baskets of bags are then delivered to South Haven’s elementary schools for distribution to students on Fridays. After the bags are filled, volunteers can still be found refilling emptied bins, breaking down boxes, and readying the room for the next week’s packing.
The community’s financial support continues to amaze the Blessings in a Backpack steering committee. This ongoing support allows the group to purchase a wide variety of food items each month. Donated food throughout the year also extended our budget capabilities and made organizational goals easier to accomplish. Dramatically rising food costs make future financial assistance essential.
Without continued community support Blessings in a Backpack couldn’t exist.
The families and children that our volunteers continue to help can’t thank you enough.
Kathy Dascenzo
South Haven Blessings in a Backpack volunteer