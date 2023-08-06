To the editor,
I want to thank the South Haven Tribune for their election information on the Mayoral candidates. The information was very timely and shed light on what each candidate felt rather than their blueprint on how to improve the City of South Haven. I realize space in the paper is limited but it would have been nice to know how each Mayoral candidate would have gone about accomplishing their key goals. There did appear to be a consensus with all three candidates regarding ‘’affordable housing” which in some cases is referred to as low-income housing depending on who you are talking to. In this case all three candidates felt it important to provide “affordable housing.” Whatever term you use, housing may be affordable, but the real question is, can the people that are in this affordable housing afford to live in the City of South Haven. The City, in the dark of night, voted to increase the city’s water rates by 4.5 percent and sewer rates by 6.9 percent effective August 7, 2023, not giving the citizens much time to react to these increases when a 30-day notice would have been nice. You place on top of the water and sewer increases the high rates for electric service and the high property taxes in the city it’s a stretch to call it affordable housing. It appears to me that affordable housing is being built by those people who can afford to live in South Haven. The harsh reality is that the three Mayoral candidates didn’t talk about trying to help all the City residents by cutting property taxes and reducing utility costs. It is again taken for granted that we all can afford to live in the City of South Haven.
Mike Matheny,
South Haven