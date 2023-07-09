Cottage Walk attracts a crowd
To the editor,
On behalf of SHOUT for South Haven, The Cottage Walk Committee would like to thank everyone who supported the 26th Annual Cottage Walk on June 24. We especially appreciate the homeowners who opened their doors to almost 300 visitors. We also would like to thank the local businesses who contributed their financial support. With our visitors and volunteers, and a beautiful day, the Cottage Walk was a great success.
SHOUT for South Haven will use the proceeds from the fundraiser to initiate projects to enhance the South Haven community. Some projects initiated by SHOUT for South Haven are the planned Four Seasons at Dyckman, a wintertime gathering place downtown, the annual drawbridge flowers, two antique-style clocks, three sculptures, 13 antique-style street lamps, 26 red beach benches, and much, much more.
We hope everyone will join us next year in June for our 27th Annual Cottage Walk, a pleasant afternoon visiting interesting and attractive homes in the South Haven area.
Patricia Sheppard Chair, South Haven