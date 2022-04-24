To the editor,
I was a longtime resident and business owner in South Haven. Now, I understand city hall is discussing allowing food trucks in the beautiful parks on the elite north side of South Haven. What about the existing businesses who have been there for years?
They create jobs, pay property taxes and customers can depend on them to be open for business everyday. They don't have to depend on Mother Nature to cooperate for them to remain open.
Why would you even consider allowing these eyesores to set up on the beautiful north side?
Sure, during festivals and only on Stanley Johnston Park property, but all the time? And at other locations? Parking has always been an issue. Where will cars park? How about the offensive smells they create? How about garbage receptacles that will be needed and who will be responsible for maintaining them?
Sure, the city will receive licensing fees from these eyesores. Does the city really need money that badly?
My husband and I operated a business and lived on the north side for 34 years. We had to fight city hall all 34 years: beach parking, drinking on the beaches, even placing a simple sandwich sign in front of the store.
Now they want to allow food trucks all over. Are city parks zoned for commercial businesses?
Lou Barnes
Cape Coral, Fla.