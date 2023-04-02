To the editor,
Since we as a nation are dealing with yet another school mass shooting - this past week in Nashville - I think that now would be an important time to point out that our State Sen. Aric Nesbitt has consistently voted against gun sense laws while voting yes on gun leniency laws in this state. No one who cares about the safety of our children is asking for anything more than keeping these weapons of mass destruction out of the hands of dangerous people. No one wants to remove every gun from every responsible owner.
Aric Nesbitt is not voting for our safety, our children and a safe community. His voting record for the past three years clearly reflects that. https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/124278/aric-nesbitt/37/guns
We need to vote him out.
Cathy Jurich,
South Haven