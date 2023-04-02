Gun safety reform needed in Michigan
To the editor,
In response to my request to State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, to support gun safety legislation being proposed, he suggested we “cast aside talking points.” Is he referring to the obligation of legislators to protect lives? Article I, Section 1 of the Michigan Constitution states, “All political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal benefit, security and protection.”
Is he referring to the fact that the leading cause of death to children in our country is from gunfire? Is he casting aside the lives lost to homicide by guns, suicide by guns, murder of women by abusive partners by guns, unintentional death by guns, mass shootings of innocent people by guns? In casting aside “talking points,” is he suggesting we cast our eyes away from wholesale death by guns in our state and our entire nation?
The senator and I agree that “we must ... work together toward real solutions and do more to protect our children.” He has the opportunity to do just that by supporting bills that will make a difference.
Yes, gun ownership is a right protected by the Michigan and U.S. Constitutions. Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution’s Article I states, “Every person has a right to keep and bear arms for the defense of himself and the state.”
And let’s remember that the U.S. Constitution’s preamble, in setting forth the purpose for our government, guarantees “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Neither document provides for the right of civilians to attack others when not for self defense, or to own and use automatic weaponry. Neither document gives gun owners the right to shoot at their neighbors, family members, passersby, people gathering in a place of worship, a school, a concert, or any other public or private place.
Sen. Nesbitt wants to “address the root causes of the issues we face.” Isn’t a root cause the constant misinterpretation of the second amendment itself which states that “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed”?
We do have state militias. They are the National Guard. The National Guard is a militia force organized by each of the 50 states, the U.S. Federal Capital District and three of the five populated U.S. territories. Established under Title 10 and Title 32 of the U.S. Code, the Coast Guard serves as part of first-line defense for the United States.
It defies reason to believe that in 2023, the National Guard would be unable to provide its troops with guns. Would they really have to bring their own from home?
A root cause of our gun violence is the hysteria manufactured by the gun industry to make people believe that gun safety laws are designed to take away all guns. Elected officials who disingenuously fan those flames fail to protect those they represent from gun violence.
Is there a logical justification for there being more guns than people in our country? We need our legislators to act responsibly with common sense. We need meaningful gun safety legislation.
Lois Schwartz,
South Haven
Editor’s Note: The gun reform legislation referred to in this letter was approved at the end of March along party lines in the Democrat-controlled Senate and will soon be voted on by the Michigan House of Legislators. The Senate-approved an 11-bill gun safety package that includes red flag laws and requirements for safe storage and universal background checks, according to the Associated Press.
Gun law reform needed
To the editor,
Since we as a nation are dealing with yet another school mass shooting – this past week in Nashville – I think that now would be an important time to point out that our State Sen. Aric Nesbitt has consistently voted against gun sense laws while voting yes on gun leniency laws in this state. No one who cares about the safety of our children is asking for anything more than keeping these weapons of mass destruction out of the hands of dangerous people. No one wants to remove every gun from every responsible owner.
Aric Nesbitt is not voting for our safety, our children and a safe community. His voting record for the past three years clearly reflects that. https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/124278/aric-nesbitt/37/guns
We need to vote him out.
Cathy Jurich,
South Haven