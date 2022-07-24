To the editor,
It’s heartbreaking. We can’t go 15 minutes, on average in this country, before another life is cut short by a bullet.
In health care we are exhausted and overwhelmed from trying to retrieve those bullets, to stop the bleeding, and to repair the damage. Our hearts ache each time we send another lifeless body to our morgue. We are running low on tears as we comfort grieving families and friends.
And yet we can’t escape the data.
In the U.S., gun violence is a leading cause of premature death — killing more than 38,000 people and causing nearly 85,000 injuries each year. The burden of gun violence in the U.S. far outpaces that experienced in other industrialized countries.
Locally, we’ve seen a 43 percent increase in the number of gunshot wounds presenting to Spectrum Health Lakeland emergency departments from 2019 to 2021. In the first half of 2022, 30 of our friends and neighbors have come through our doors needing care because of gun violence.
Sadly, we couldn’t save them all.
Those facts may leave you feeling saddened, scared, helpless, angry, or confused. You may have a lot of opinions on why those facts are true, or what we should do about them.
In health care we have learned that preventing harm and saving lives is always complicated. To be successful we must look hard at the data, challenge our assumptions, and admit that what we are currently doing is not good enough. We must design and test new interventions and be willing to try something new if those efforts fall short. Addressing gun violence will be no different.
Solutions won’t be easy. They will require courage and compromise to ensure our children and our loved ones are predictably and continuously safe in school, in their homes, at their place of work, and throughout their neighborhoods. To ensure appropriate intervention and protective strategies are in place. To ensure those who own a gun are educated on the necessary training related to safety and storage.
While so often news around gun violence is heartbreaking, I am encouraged by the news of a bipartisan gun safety bill that was recently signed into law. The legislation focuses on mental health resources, school safety and support for students, and additional steps to ensure guns don’t fall into the wrong hands. While there is still a lot of work to be done, these are important steps in the right direction.
At Spectrum Health Lakeland we are in the business of health care. We are not in the business of politics.
And we do have a responsibility to stand with our health care colleagues across the State, and across the country, to help stop the unnecessary loss of life. We have a responsibility to continue to hold ourselves, and to hold our elected officials, accountable for action and for results.
As a community, and as a country, we can change the conversation around gun violence. Together, we can, and we will do better.
Loren B. Hamel, MD
President, Spectrum Health Lakeland
St. Joseph