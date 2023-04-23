To the editor,
I read with interest the recent South Haven Tribune article about Mrs. Oliver and Rosie the Riveter in the April 2 edition. It brought back many memories of my youth and World War II. Before enlisting in the Navy, I vividly recall what it was like on the home front — blackout drills, rationing of many food items and gasoline, blue stars in windows of homes represented by some family member in service and red stars if a family member had been killed in action. Defense factories went into full action and many women and men entered the work force. Rosie the Riveter became a household name, and the song, "Rosie The Riveter." was in vogue.
The thing I remember most, however, was how the nation became united, which resulted in victory in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters of war. Too bad we don’t see this in evidence in our country today.
Maurice (Maury) Carroll
Lakeland, Fla.