To the editor,
In South Haven as we prepare for tourist season, let’s thaw some cold shoulders in our town.
In 1985, I came to South Haven, a wonderful place that I could finally find on a map. I was a stranger with no family, no diploma from L.C. Mohr, and no connections. And I was welcomed by all of you. I may not be a native of South Haven, but as I tell people, I grew up here.
South Haven was called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest,” and we were proud of that nickname. For more than a century we have celebrated tourists, embraced them and helped them off ships and onto docks.
When my husband was hit by a car while riding his bike on Monroe Boulevard last summer, a person walked up to his crumpled body and asked, “Are you a tourist?”
If I’m ever hanging on to a cliff and someone asks if I need help, I’m not going to ask them if they are a short-term renter. We are all in this together.
This summer let’s promise to be more neighborly. Let’s welcome and love our neighbors whether they moved here from a homeless shelter, a mental health facility, or a McMansion. All are welcome in this place, the rich and the haughty, the renters, the realtors, the tourists, the tawdry. Remember, there may be angels in our midst.
Annie Brown,
South Haven