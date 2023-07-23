Lake Michigan College’s journey began in 1946, with 61 students taking night classes at the original campus in Benton Harbor. Now, 77 years later, LMC is in South Haven, Niles, and Benton Harbor, offering students and the community a wide range of areas to study, and is the regional leader in training and retraining, providing job creators with the workforce and talent needed to compete in an ever-changing economy.
Workforce talent is a significant issue facing our region, our state, and the country. Successful communities nurture, attract, and retain an educated workforce. Training, retraining, education, and hands on learning leads to higher incomes, successful business and industry, and a better quality of life. To help the South Haven area prepare for the careers of today and tomorrow, LMC has developed programs, services, and facilities that create first-class student experiences and draw people of all ages and backgrounds.
LMC is committed to the South Haven area. We donated seven acres of property to the City of South Haven for economic development in 2021. The College has added a Marine Technician certificate along with certificates in a number of health care professions. More than 30 local organizations have utilized the South Haven campus for meetings and conferences. We are actively working with stakeholders on the possible restart of the Palisades Plant and have training programs to help local residents qualify for high-paying jobs.
On August 8th, or by absentee ballot, voters in the College district (South Haven and Covert Schools along with Berrien County) will be asked to support a millage renewal. The 20-year standard levy provides 25% of the college’s operating revenue. We are not asking for any increase. Instead, this renewal would freeze the college’s millage rate for this levy through 2043.
The independent research group Lightcast put the social and economic impact of LMC at $426 million dollars each year for Southwest Michigan. That includes the salaries of alumni working in the area, college operations, and savings from social programs. We continue to provide a great return on investment. The College’s events at the Mendel Center and Hanson Theatre provide an entertainment and cultural hub for our region.
As always, thank you for your support of Lake Michigan College as we work together to empower people and communities to thrive through education, innovation, and experiences.
Dr. Trevor Kubatzke is president of Lake Michigan College